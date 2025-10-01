Schwab 1000 Index ETF $SCHK Shares Purchased by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 41.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,994,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,686,000 after buying an additional 55,225 shares during the last quarter. Plum Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plum Street Advisors LLC now owns 745,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,073,000 after buying an additional 15,516 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 2,592.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,308,000 after buying an additional 475,995 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHK opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.05. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $32.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

