iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF $USXF Stock Holdings Lifted by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 673,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF makes up 1.2% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.97% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $36,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,661,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. KWB Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 63,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 112,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the period.

USXF stock opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.1251 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

