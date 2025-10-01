Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.53 and last traded at $28.21, with a volume of 873140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWIN. Zacks Research raised Baldwin Insurance Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Baldwin Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Baldwin Insurance Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Get Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BWIN

Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -97.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $378.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.38 million. Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 1.22%.The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baldwin Insurance Group

In related news, CFO Bradford Hale acquired 10,000 shares of Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $287,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 144,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,606.48. This represents a 7.43% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baldwin Insurance Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWIN. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 3,664.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.