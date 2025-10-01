iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF $LRGF Stock Position Increased by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,978,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF makes up 4.2% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $126,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,726,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,674,000 after buying an additional 43,596 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,401,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,884,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,050,000 after acquiring an additional 46,567 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,742,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,773,000 after acquiring an additional 149,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,112,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2%

LRGF stock opened at $69.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.43.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

