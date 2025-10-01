Global-e Online Ltd. $GLBE Stake Boosted by Whitebark Investors LP

Whitebark Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 216.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,600 shares during the period. Global-e Online makes up 4.7% of Whitebark Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Whitebark Investors LP owned 0.13% of Global-e Online worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 67.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 52.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLBE shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Global-e Online to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Global-e Online Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -210.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. Global-e Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.12.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $214.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.95 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Global-e Online has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global-e Online announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Global-e Online Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Further Reading

