SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $6.42 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF $SMMD

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,551 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 310,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,045,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 77,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 62,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Up 7.9%

SMMD stock opened at $73.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $74.66.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

