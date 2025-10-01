Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $927,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $731,000. Finally, Addis & Hill Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Addis & Hill Inc now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

VGK opened at $79.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.59. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $80.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.