Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Campion Asset Management

Campion Asset Management trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,790,000 after buying an additional 36,312 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. InvesTrust raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the first quarter. InvesTrust now owns 44,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $185.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.34. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $185.99. The firm has a market cap of $446.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Guggenheim upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

