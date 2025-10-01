Glaukos Corporation $GKOS Shares Purchased by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Glaukos by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Glaukos from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. William Blair upgraded Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.58.

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $81.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Glaukos Corporation has a twelve month low of $77.10 and a twelve month high of $163.71.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.49 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 21.43%.The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Glaukos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.