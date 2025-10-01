Park Place Capital Corp Purchases 319 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.70 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.54.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.