Park Place Capital Corp Sells 159 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in NIKE by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,008,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,963,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its position in NIKE by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 658,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $41,808,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in NIKE by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 91,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NIKE from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NIKE from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NIKE from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.62.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $69.72 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $89.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $102.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average of $67.27.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

