Trivium Point Advisory LLC Cuts Position in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Trivium Point Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 130.6% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 7,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Presper Financial Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 118.1% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 16,642 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.73. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $46.13.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FE

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.