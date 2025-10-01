Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys 58 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 106,150.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.5% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,987.56. This trade represents a 74.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,031.19. This trade represents a 33.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,560 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,602. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $772.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $700.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $701.27. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $480.39 and a fifty-two week high of $774.85.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $810.00 to $857.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $830.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on McKesson from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.08.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

