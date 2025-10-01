Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys 402 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.67, for a total value of $278,070.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,287.82. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 13,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total value of $2,238,035.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,148 shares in the company, valued at $52,739,005.60. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,456 shares of company stock valued at $10,524,945. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

MU opened at $167.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.47. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $170.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.47 and its 200-day moving average is $109.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.77.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

