Lowery Thomas LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Lowery Thomas LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,205 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF accounts for 5.5% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,538,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,005,000 after buying an additional 2,266,989 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,268,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,901,000 after buying an additional 182,584 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,764,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,321,000 after buying an additional 1,878,599 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,054,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,952,000 after buying an additional 75,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,546,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,348,000 after buying an additional 31,941 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

