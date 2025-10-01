iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP Shares Sold by Lowery Thomas LLC

Lowery Thomas LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 744,932.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 14,565,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,926,000 after buying an additional 14,563,421 shares during the period. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,345,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $65,138,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,260,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,087,000 after purchasing an additional 551,089 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $142.41 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $99.85 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

