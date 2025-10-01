Lowery Thomas LLC Sells 635 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Lowery Thomas LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $320.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $305.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.43. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.19 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

