MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. Has $71,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 35,335 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $979,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 276.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 63,869 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $92.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.03 and its 200-day moving average is $87.39. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $93.97.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

