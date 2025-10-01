Lowery Thomas LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $VIOG

Lowery Thomas LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $401,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $448,000.

VIOG opened at $121.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $871.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $92.26 and a 52-week high of $130.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.59.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

