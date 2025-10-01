Comparing TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) and Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA)

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) and Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TEGNA and Spanish Broadcasting System, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TEGNA 0 2 2 0 2.50 Spanish Broadcasting System 0 0 0 0 0.00

TEGNA currently has a consensus price target of $19.75, suggesting a potential downside of 2.95%. Given TEGNA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TEGNA is more favorable than Spanish Broadcasting System.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

92.2% of TEGNA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of TEGNA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.3% of Spanish Broadcasting System shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TEGNA and Spanish Broadcasting System”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TEGNA $3.03 billion 1.08 $599.82 million $2.78 7.32 Spanish Broadcasting System $155.06 million 0.00 $1.66 million $0.17 0.41

TEGNA has higher revenue and earnings than Spanish Broadcasting System. Spanish Broadcasting System is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TEGNA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

TEGNA has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spanish Broadcasting System has a beta of 5.24, meaning that its stock price is 424% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TEGNA and Spanish Broadcasting System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TEGNA 14.99% 16.20% 6.68% Spanish Broadcasting System -4.51% -7.23% -1.67%

Summary

TEGNA beats Spanish Broadcasting System on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc., a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products. The company also sells commercial advertising spots of its television stations. In addition, it operates Premion, an over the top local advertising network; Hatch, a centralized 360-degree marketing services agency; and radio broadcast stations. The company was formerly known as Gannett Co., Inc. and changed its name to TEGNA Inc. in June 2015. TEGNA Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Spanish Broadcasting System

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment. It also owns and operates radio stations in the Los Angeles, New York, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Miami, Orlando, Tampa and San Francisco markets; AIRE radio networks with approximately affiliate radio stations; and television stations under the MegaTV brand, as well as has various MegaTV broadcasting outlets under affiliation or programming agreements. In addition, the company produces live concerts and events; and owns bilingual websites, including lamusica.com, Mega.tv, and various station websites that provide content related to Latin music, entertainment, news, and culture, as well as operates the LaMusica mobile app. Further, it offers Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40, and Urbano format genres through its radio stations; and television programs range from televised radio-branded shows to general entertainment programs, such as music, celebrity, news, debate, interviews, and personality-based shows. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Miami, Florida.

