Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

KD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kyndryl from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

NYSE:KD opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.89. Kyndryl has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $44.20.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Kyndryl had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Kyndryl has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kyndryl will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kyndryl

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 6.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 12.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 0.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 0.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 66,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 75.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

