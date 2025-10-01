NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW) Short Interest Up 9,250.0% in September

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,700 shares, an increase of 9,250.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NioCorp Developments Price Performance

NIOBW stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. NioCorp Developments has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

