MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 80,900 shares, an increase of 6,641.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 475,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MDM Permian Stock Up 14.5%
MDMP stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. MDM Permian has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.
MDM Permian Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MDM Permian
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for MDM Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDM Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.