MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 80,900 shares, an increase of 6,641.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 475,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MDM Permian Stock Up 14.5%

MDMP stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. MDM Permian has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

Get MDM Permian alerts:

MDM Permian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

MDM Permian, Inc engages in the drilling and production of oil and gas properties. It primarily focuses on the oil and gas drilling prospects in the Midland Basin of West Texas. The company is based in Addison, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for MDM Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDM Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.