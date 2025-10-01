Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Up 5,363.6% in September

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 120,200 shares, a growth of 5,363.6% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Kasikornbank Public Stock Performance

KPCPY stock opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.53. Kasikornbank Public has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17.

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter.

Kasikornbank Public Cuts Dividend

About Kasikornbank Public

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1729 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 568.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th.

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; health, accident, travel, retire, loan, save and invest, life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

