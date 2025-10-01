Head-To-Head Survey: Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) versus Oriental Rise (NASDAQ:ORIS)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Bridgford Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.7% of Bridgford Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgford Foods and Oriental Rise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgford Foods -3.19% -5.81% -4.72% Oriental Rise N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bridgford Foods and Oriental Rise”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgford Foods $223.65 million 0.32 -$3.38 million ($0.80) -9.93 Oriental Rise $15.01 million 0.27 $2.09 million N/A N/A

Oriental Rise has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bridgford Foods.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products, as well as ready to eat sandwiches and non-refrigerated snack food products. It provides frozen food products to food service and retail customers through wholesalers, cooperatives, and distributors; and snack food items to supermarkets, mass merchandise, and convenience retail stores through customer-owned distribution centers, as well as a direct store delivery network. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Bridgford Foods Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Bridgford Industries Incorporated.

About Oriental Rise

Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd. engages in the cultivation, processing, and sale of tea leaves and tea products. It operates through the Primarily-Processes Teas and Refined Teas segments. The company was founded by Chun Sun Wong, Wai Kwong Fong and Deming Zhou on January 25, 2019 and is headquartered in Ningde, China.

