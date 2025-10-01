Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 2,188 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for 1.0% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in RTX were worth $20,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $916,739,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 28.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,328 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in RTX by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,194,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,395.84. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $167.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $223.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $168.28.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.87.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

