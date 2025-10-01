iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET) Short Interest Update

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,600 shares, an increase of 4,766.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

ERET opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 million, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33.

About iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF

The iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (ERET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of real estate companies from developed markets weighted based on a target exposure to green certification, energy efficiency, and level of carbon emission intensity.

