Thor Energy (LON:THR) Stock Price Down 4.9% – Time to Sell?

Thor Energy Plc (LON:THR – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.52 ($0.01). Approximately 86,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 572,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.51. The firm has a market cap of £5.52 million, a PE ratio of -61.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Thor Energy (LON:THR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (0.90) earnings per share for the quarter.

The Company is focused on uranium, energy metals and, recently hydrogen and helium that are crucial in the shift to a clean energy economy.

Thor is listed on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) in London and the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) under the ticker “THR”. Thor is also listed on the OTC Exchange in New York under the ticker “THORF”.

