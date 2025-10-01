Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Shares Down 15.2% – Time to Sell?

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 15.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 207,733 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 178,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$29.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Commerce Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in the Blue River region of the Kamloops Mining District of British Columbia.

