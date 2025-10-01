Short Interest in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:XXCH) Grows By 4,150.0%

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:XXCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,000 shares, an increase of 4,150.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:XXCH opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $30.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.94. The company has a market cap of $3.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Bull 2X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:XXCH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 14.50% of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Bull 2X Shares (XXCH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund offers 200% (or 2x leveraged) exposure to a market cap-weighted index comprising companies operating in emerging markets, with the exception of China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.