Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Shares Up 50% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) shot up 50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 565,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the average session volume of 156,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Nexus Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.01.

Nexus Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in Dakuli II Property which covers an area of 9,800 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company also has an option to acquire 90% interests in the Fofora Gold Property covering approximately an area of 6,200 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.