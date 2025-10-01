WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI) Shares Down 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI – Get Free Report) was down 33.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Approximately 475,622 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 706,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

WH Ireland Group Trading Down 33.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £698,607.00, a PE ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 0.48.

WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX 0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WH Ireland Group had a negative return on equity of 42.45% and a net margin of 1,018.70%.

About WH Ireland Group

WH Ireland Group plc provides wealth management services primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers financial planning advice, wealth planning, and investment management services for individuals, families, and charities. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

