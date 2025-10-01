RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

RWE AG (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.75 and last traded at $44.75, with a volume of 134052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.44.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of RWE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, RWE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.
