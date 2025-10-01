RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

RWE AG (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.75 and last traded at $44.75, with a volume of 134052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of RWE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, RWE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

RWE Stock Performance

About RWE

The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.71.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

