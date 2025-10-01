StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Stock Price Up 23.5% – What’s Next?

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 23.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.21. 1,406,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,815% from the average session volume of 73,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
StrikePoint Gold Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$8.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.23.
StrikePoint Gold Company Profile
StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than StrikePoint Gold
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for StrikePoint Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StrikePoint Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.