Genesco (NYSE:GCO) and Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Head to Head Comparison

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) and Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of Genesco shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Genesco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genesco and Woolworths”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genesco $2.33 billion 0.13 -$18.89 million ($2.44) -11.90 Woolworths $4.42 billion 0.68 $134.61 million N/A N/A

Woolworths has higher revenue and earnings than Genesco.

Volatility & Risk

Genesco has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woolworths has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Genesco and Woolworths’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesco -1.03% 1.75% 0.65% Woolworths N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Genesco and Woolworths, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesco 0 2 0 2 3.00 Woolworths 0 0 0 0 0.00

Genesco currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.31%. Given Genesco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Genesco is more favorable than Woolworths.

Summary

Genesco beats Woolworths on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc. operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children. Its Schuh Group segment operates Schuh retail footwear stores that offer casual and athletic footwear, as well as sells footwear through e-commerce. The Johnston & Murphy Group segment involved in the retail and e-commerce operations; and wholesale distribution of men’s dress and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories, as well as women’s footwear and accessories. Its Genesco Brands Group segment markets footwear under the Levi’s, Dockers, and G.H. Bass brands for men, women, and children, as well as designs and manufactures the STARTER brands footwear. The company operates through Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Schuh, Little Burgundy, and Johnston & Murphy brand names; and e-commerce websites, including journeys.com, journeyskidz.com, journeys.ca, schuh.co.uk, schuh.ie, schuh.eu, johnstonmurphy.com, littleburgundyshoes.com, johnstonmurphy.ca, nashvilleshoewarehouse.com, and dockersshoes.com. Genesco Inc. was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Woolworths

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; Country Road Group; and Treasury. The company provides food, clothing, homeware, beauty, and various lifestyle products. It offers financial products and services, such as store cards, credit cards, personal loans, and other financial products. The company is also involved in the cash and debt management activities. Woolworths Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1929 and is based in Cape Town, South Africa.

