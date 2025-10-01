Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HDSN. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.75 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Hudson Technologies Trading Up 2.3%

HDSN opened at $9.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $433.64 million, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.97. Hudson Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $10.52.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 8.08%.The business had revenue of $72.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 94,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 29.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 25.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

