Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 10,617 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,617 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF makes up 1.6% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $32,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $104.96 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $80.60 and a 1-year high of $109.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

