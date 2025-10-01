Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Hold Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OBT. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Orange County Bancorp from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Orange County Bancorp from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

OBT stock opened at $25.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.47. Orange County Bancorp has a one year low of $20.97 and a one year high of $33.06.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $32.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 19.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orange County Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Orange County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Orange County Bancorp by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,178,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,575,000 after purchasing an additional 576,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 92.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 244,503 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 29.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 319,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after buying an additional 73,483 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $6,210,000. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $5,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

