QTR Family Wealth LLC Invests $217,000 in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

QTR Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Cloudflare by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cloudflare by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 20,954.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 123,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after purchasing an additional 122,585 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $151.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.28.
Insider Transactions at Cloudflare
In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $9,669,038.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 381,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,364,295.54. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 59,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total value of $11,843,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 241,550 shares in the company, valued at $48,382,465. This represents a 19.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 718,020 shares of company stock worth $144,107,619 over the last 90 days. 10.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Cloudflare Trading Down 1.9%
NYSE NET opened at $214.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.67 and its 200-day moving average is $169.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -630.74 and a beta of 1.95. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $77.80 and a one year high of $230.10.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.58 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
Cloudflare Profile
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
