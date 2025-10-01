Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Lineage in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lineage from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lineage from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lineage from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lineage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.11.

Shares of LINE stock opened at $38.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average is $46.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of -0.22. Lineage has a 12 month low of $36.66 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lineage had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lineage will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Lineage’s payout ratio is presently -75.63%.

In related news, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti purchased 23,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.28 per share, with a total value of $995,271.20. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 62,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,016.44. This represents a 60.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sudarsan V. Thattai purchased 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $151,249.35. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 7,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,878.35. The trade was a 80.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 39,448 shares of company stock worth $1,645,752. 71.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Lineage by 3,141.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,262 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,703,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lineage during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Lineage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

