QTR Family Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited $CB

QTR Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Chubb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.06.
Insider Activity at Chubb
In related news, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Chubb Trading Up 0.9%
NYSE:CB opened at $282.15 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $252.16 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The stock has a market cap of $112.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.44.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chubb
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.