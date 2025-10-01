QTR Family Wealth LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

QTR Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 12.0% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Datadog by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group set a $165.00 price objective on Datadog and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $160.00 target price on Datadog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $142.40 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $170.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.51.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.72 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 575,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total transaction of $73,111,566.48. Following the sale, the director owned 219,831 shares in the company, valued at $27,909,743.76. This represents a 72.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 44,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $6,148,382.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $226,877.60. This represents a 96.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,322,175 shares of company stock valued at $173,997,227. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

