MainStreet Bank (NASDAQ:MNSB) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

Zacks Research cut shares of MainStreet Bank (NASDAQ:MNSB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Shares of MNSB opened at $20.83 on Monday. MainStreet Bank has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $160.60 million, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

MainStreet Bank (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $19.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. MainStreet Bank had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MainStreet Bank will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. MainStreet Bank’s payout ratio is presently -27.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in MainStreet Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 656,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bank by 918.4% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 338,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 304,886 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MainStreet Bank by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 336,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MainStreet Bank by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 86,303 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in MainStreet Bank by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

