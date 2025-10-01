Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR $VIST Shares Bought by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,249 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $26,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Vista Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 768,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after acquiring an additional 63,834 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Vista Energy by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 969,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,141,000 after acquiring an additional 159,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy Stock Performance

Vista Energy stock opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.52. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $610.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $572.37 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on VIST shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Vista Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vista Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $65.10.

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

