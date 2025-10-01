Forbes J M & Co. LLP Buys 79 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $213,643.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at $881,077.23. This represents a 19.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,375. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,023 shares of company stock valued at $562,036 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $187.06 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $163.33 and a 1 year high of $251.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.28. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 74.82%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.