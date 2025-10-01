SMI Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,860 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

SMI Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $12,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXF. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF stock opened at $209.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.59. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $146.68 and a 52 week high of $214.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.