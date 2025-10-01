iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA Shares Acquired by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $33,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INDA. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 460.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 198.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

BATS INDA opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $47.60 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.21.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

