Fiserv, Inc. $FI Shares Sold by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,648,000. Pacific Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FI. Stephens cut their price objective on Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.96.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $128.87 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $127.41 and a one year high of $238.59. The company has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.21.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

