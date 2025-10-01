BCO Wealth Management LLC Makes New $108,000 Investment in AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

BCO Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,779,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,337 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 241,567.4% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 46,388,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,651,000 after acquiring an additional 46,368,867 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,996,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,020 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 7,395,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,845,000 after purchasing an additional 562,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 4,318,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,370,000 after purchasing an additional 752,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.37 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 19.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1,471.0%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 423.53%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $105,710.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 128,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,990.71. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Fisk sold 20,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $195,682.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 112,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,410.25. The trade was a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGNC. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

