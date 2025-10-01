Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,543,888,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $520,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 55.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748,513 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,392 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 56.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 10,620,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho set a $165.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $182.42 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $190.00. The stock has a market cap of $432.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 608.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.98.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock valued at $244,676,722. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

